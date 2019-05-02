Dwayne Johnson Is a Super Dad and We Have the Photos to Prove It!

by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 2, 2019 7:00 AM
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 47 years old and he really only gets better with age.
The actor is celebrating his birthday today, and we're right there with him...at least in spirit.
While the Jumanji star has a cheat day and eats cake with his longtime love Lauren Hashian and their two daughters Jasmine and Tiana, not to mention his oldest daughter Simone (from his ex-wife Dany Garcia), we're celebrating his family while at work.
Yes, it would be awesome to actually hang out with the Jungle Cruise actor, but looking back at all of his sweetest family moments over the years is fun too.
Plus, this way we can see just how great Johnson is at being a dad, which is really, really great, obviously.
Whether he's carrying his girls on his shoulders or throwing epic parties for one of them, Johnson is always proving he is the perfect dad.
Join us in toasting to Johnson on his birthday and get ready to wish that you were a member of his sweet fam and not just a die-hard fan.
Check out Johnson's greatest family moments with his three daughters and his gorgeous partner Hashian below.
Warning: you will be overwhelmed by the all of the cuteness!
Dwayne Johnson took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs this spring.
Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) has celebrated her first birthday and boy is she getting big!
Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red.
Article continues below
In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas.
Well, isn't this just the cutest?
The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.
Article continues below
Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family.
Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.
The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!
Article continues below
In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.
Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.
What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together?
Article continues below
The star sweetly gave his partner, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one.
The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."
The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time.
Article continues below
In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage to film producer Dany Garcia.
Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com
The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.
In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.
Article continues below
There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.
Even though Johnson and his family travel in style, it doesn't mean he doesn't pull a dad move every now and then and totally embarrass his teenage daughter.
"I'm one lucky man," Johnson captioned this celebratory post in August 2016 in honor of Simone's 15th birthday. "I love you. WE ALL love you. And thanks for always being down to watch The Purge movies with me."
Article continues below
Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?