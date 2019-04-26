Chris Pratt Mourns the Death of His 700-Pound Boar Magnus

Chris Pratt is paying tribute to his 700-pound boar following the animal's recent death.

The Avengers: Endgame star, who often spends time away from the spotlight on his farm, took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Magnus, who passed away this week.

"RIP 'Magnus' Our magnificent gentle Tamworth giant fell ill and passed away two days ago," Pratt wrote alongside a picture of Magnus. "This was a hard one. He was as cuddly as a 700lb boar could be. We'll miss him."

The 39-year-old actor went on to add, "He had the biggest nuts of any mammal I'd ever seen in person. I'll miss seeing those bowling ball size testicles waggle to and fro as he rooted for hazelnuts in the hay. #farmlife."