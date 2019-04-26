Avengers: Endgame Scores Record-Breaking $60 Million Opening Night

Snap! That's the sound of Avengers: Endgame shattering records.

The fourth and final film in the Disney-owned Marvel superhero film series has made more than $60 million from Thursday night previews in the U.S., marking the highest preview gross ever and shattering the company's own record; Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $57 million in Thursday night previews in December 2015.

In addition, Avengers: Endgame, starring returning stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffall, and Josh Brolin as the supervillain Thanos, has already earned more than $305,000 overseas in its first two days of screenings in some 50 countries.