Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors and Selena Gomez Speculation

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 7:57 AM
Justin Bieber has one thing to say: "Wow."
The pop star was seemingly disappointed when he and famous wife Hailey Bieber caught wind of a new headline claiming not only is the model pregnant, but that the performer walked out on her.
"How dare you walk out on me and my very pregnant belly...not," Hailey sarcastically said in the background of a video the singer shared on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Bieber poked fun at the Daily Telegraph's headline, which incorrectly spelled his last name. "How are you gonna spell my name wrong after all these years ?? Haha," he wrote on the video the posted of the headline.
"Daily Telegraph...wow," he retorted.
However, the video got fans' attention for a different reason after some thought they saw ex Selena Gomez's song with DJ Snake and Ozuna, "Taki Taki," in Bieber's search history open on the side of the article in the video.
According to photos of comments the Biebs reportedly left somewhere on social media, the star explained that a video of Gomez performing the song at Coachella played as a related video after he and Hailey watched a video of his own Coachella performance from last weekend. He noted he has nothing to hide and was glad Gomez did Coachella, too.
"Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy," he added in another comment. "These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life."
The star added, "People have their own fantasys [sic] about how they think my life should go and make up all of these theories and use their imagination too much.. this ends here will never re-engage with this but had to set the record straight once and for all. We are adults were [sic] not playing games. There always gonna be something."
Hailey also seemingly retorted to the internet flurry, writing in a since-deleted Instagram Story post, "You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real."
She continued, "We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies. I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get ur own. G'night!!"
The model cryptically concluded, "Just a reminder: none of us have this thing called life figured out."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?