Taylor Swift's ''ME!'' Music Video: All the Hidden Easter Eggs and Symbolism

"OK so we've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the mural," she revealed on her Instagram Stories. "So I'm going to go show up. The butterfly mural is painted by Kelsey Montague who painted one of my favorite murals in New York. And, uh, let's go see what happens."

Earlier in the week, Swift surprised nearly 400 fans in Nashville at a butterfly mural she secretly had painted by artist Kelsey Montague .

After weeks of teasing a big announcement , Taylor Swift not only gifted fans with her new single "ME!" but also an epic music video to go along with the instant hit, which dropped Friday at midnight. The track, featuring Panic! At the Disco 's Brendon Urie , is a self-love anthem that will have you dancing for days.

Not even in our wildest dreams were we ready for this.

"Even if they're not big holidays or anything, it's good to look toward the future," she added. "Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it's good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things."

"I make countdowns for things I'm excited about," the 29-year-old wrote in her "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" essay for Elle . "When I've gone through dark, low times, I've always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they're free) and adding things I'm looking forward to."

The 10-time Grammy winner first began hinting at new music on April 13 when she shared a countdown clock on her website and social channels, letting Swifties know something major was coming on April 26.

In honor of Swift's new era, we're taking a closer look at her new music video, which she co-directed with Dave Meyers . While this may seem like a fun, innocent video, us Swifties know that the singer likes to hide messages in her visuals. So, let's take a look at all of the symbolism in the "ME!" video!

Yes, the old Taylor is certainly dead.

Swift's bright clues and pastel mural—filled with rainbows, cats and flowers—prove she is definitely shaking off her past. After all, while promoting her 2017 album Reputation, she relied heavily on images of vengeful snakes.

YouTube/Vevo A reputation Snake At the beginning of the video, viewers are met with a snake, representative of the reputation era (hey Karyn!). But then, as the snake goes to attack, something happens...

YouTube/Vevo Transformation Suddenly, the snake is transformed into butterflies. This is an indication of Swift's new outlook on life. During this time, Swift seems completely at ease in her personal life, with many fans noting it's the happiest she's ever been.

YouTube/Vevo "Daughters" Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia, make a cameo appearance during her fight (in French!) with Urie. "And in front of our young daughters!" Swift exclaims. This is a nod to Swift's love for her cats, showing that she cares for them like they're her own children.

Article continues below

YouTube/Vevo "You'll Never Find a Another Like Me" Swift looks directly into the camera as she says, "I promise that you'll never find another like me." "I know that I'm a handful, baby, uh/I know I never think before I jump," Swift admits. "And you're the kind of guy the ladies want."

YouTube/Vevo Taylor Can Come to the Phone Now While the old T.Swift was unable to come to the phone, it looks like phones are back in style this era!

YouTube/Vevo Rising From the Ashes As Swift walks, it appears that snakes try to eat her alive, but she survives and continues on with her life.

Article continues below

YouTube/Vevo "One of These Things Is Not Like the Others" Swift sings on the track, "One of these things is not like the others/Like a rainbow with all of the colors/Baby doll, when it comes to a lover/I promise that you'll never find another like me! Oh, oh, oooh." This could be a nod to standing out from the crowd, being different but embracing that idea in every single way.

YouTube/Vevo Dixie Chicks Could Swift be doing a collab with the Dixie Chicks on her new album? Here's the backstory on this: During her countdown, Swift posted pictures to Instagram of chickens with sunglasses on. While watching the music video, we hear the lyrics, "And there's a lot of cool chicks out there." The camera then pans to the pictures Swift shared of the chickens. But, there's also an additional photo next to the chickens, one of the Dixie Chicks. Back in February, Swift referenced the group in her essay for Elle UK's Music Issue. "I'm highly biased, but I think that the way music can transport you back to a long forgotten memory is the closest sensation we have to traveling in time. To this day, when I hear 'Cowboy Take Me Away' by the Dixie Chicks, I instantly recall the feeling of being twelve years old, sitting in a little wood paneled room in my family home in Pennsylvania," Swift shared in the magazine. Swift also referenced Panic! At the Disco in that essay, and now Urie just-so-happens to be on her new song. Amid the new music release, the Dixie Chicks tweeted eye emojis at Swift. "Chicks stans never unstan," Swift replied. So, if this is any indication, we could be getting a Swift-Dixie Chicks collab on #TS7!

YouTube/Vevo It's Raining Men "I know I tend to make it about me/I know you never get just what you see," Urie sings as he jumps from a window and grabs an umbrella, making his way down to the ground. "But I will never bore you, baby." "And there's a lot of lame guys out there," Urie notes as the camera pans to another man using his same umbrella tactic a la Mary Poppins.

Article continues below

YouTube/Vevo "Lover" A title of a new song, perhaps?

YouTube/Vevo A New Cat Swift has fans convinced that she received a new cat from her beau, Joe Alwyn. In the video, we see Swift shutting down Urie as he gets down on one knee to present her with flowers and jewelry, sparking engagement speculation. But it's only when he hands her a cat, something she truly loves and cares about, that Swift gladly accepts. The songstress first hinted at a possible new addition to her cat family with the butterfly mural in Nashville. While Swift is known to have two cats, Meredith and Olivia, the butterfly mural featured three cats. T.Swift confirmed the cat addition on Instagram on Friday, sharing a selfie with the cat along with, "And then there were three…"

YouTube/Vevo Cowboy Boots! A nod to Swift's country roots? Maybe we'll get a country song on this album, Swifties!

Article continues below