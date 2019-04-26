Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie to Open 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Me, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie are set to perform their new hit song "ME!" for the first time live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, the superstar duo will hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to open the award show. This news comes just hours after Swift and Urie's collaboration was released to the world. At midnight on Friday, Swift kicked off her new musical era as she premiered the music video for "ME!" during a YouTube livestream event with her fans.

In less than 10 hours after its release, the video already has close to 30 million views.

Photos

Taylor Swift's 13 Best Songs Ever

While appearing on Thursday night's 2019 NFL Draft on ABC, Swift opened up to Robin Roberts about the meaning of the song.

"'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Swift explained. "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse."

Be sure to tune in to NBC on May 1 to watch Swift and Urie perform their hit song!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Status Check: Who's Still Together?

Prince William, Speech

Prince William Reflects on Grief and Loss During Powerful Speech at Christchurch Mosque

Becca Tobin, LADYGANG 114

Lingerie-Clad Becca Tobin Tries Cake-Sitting for a Mock "Fetish Video" Filmed by the LADYGANG

Taylor Swift, Me, Music Videos

Decoding Taylor Swift's "ME!" Lyrics: A Self-Love Anthem With a Powerful Message

Jessie James Decker, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Jessie James Decker Shares Tips for an Epic Stagecoach Weekend: "Eat That Corn Dog!"

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan's Private Life in Nashville Is Much More Than Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day

Pink, Carey Hart

The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.