Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie to Open 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie are set to perform their new hit song "ME!" for the first time live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, May 1, the superstar duo will hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to open the award show. This news comes just hours after Swift and Urie's collaboration was released to the world. At midnight on Friday, Swift kicked off her new musical era as she premiered the music video for "ME!" during a YouTube livestream event with her fans.

In less than 10 hours after its release, the video already has close to 30 million views.