Decoding Taylor Swift's "ME!" Lyrics: A Self-Love Anthem With a Powerful Message

Know Your Worth: "I promise that you'll never find another like me," Swift sings in the intro of the track. "I know that I'm a handful, baby, uh/I know I never think before I jump/And you're the kind of guy the ladies want/And there's a lot of cool chicks out there."

"I know that I went psycho on the phone," T.Swift continues. "I never leave well enough alone/And trouble's gonna follow where I go/And there's a lot of cool chicks out there."

But, with that said, Swift knows who she is and she owns that.

"But one of these things is not like the others/Like a rainbow with all of the colors," Swift sings. "Baby doll, when it comes to a lover/I promise that you'll never find another like me! Oh, oh, oooh."

In this first part of the song, Swift is sending the message that nobody is perfect, everyone has flaws. But that's not a bad thing at all, it's what makes us all unique, it's what makes us individuals. Swift is saying, I know I may have done these things, I know I may act this way at times, but so what? That's what makes me, me.