Taylor Swift Confirms "ME!": New Song and Music Video Featuring Brendon Urie Out Tonight

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 6:14 PM

It's the final countdown, Swifties.

After almost 13 days of anticipation, Taylor Swift confirmed on Thursday via an Instagram Story that a "song" and "new music" were coming. She teased her upcoming release even more in an interview with Robin Roberts on the live 2019 NFL Draft on ABC.

Before giving out all the details, she joked she wouldn't miss this "amazing" event, adding, "I've lived here for 15 years and I have never seen anything like this. Hey Guys!"

The 29-year-old pop star stunned in a bright rainbow-colored mini dress by Retrofete Gabrielle, as she spoke to Roberts, where she finally revealed her new song with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

"It's going to be a new song and music video," she shared. "The song is called "ME!" and it's featuring Bendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco."

Hours before the interview, Swift made a surprise appearance at a presentation of a trippy new mural in her hometown of Nashville.

It depicts a massive, pastel and colorful butterfly whose wings bear images of cats—a common Swift staple—flowers, hearts and stars and the word "ME!," which was added just before the singer joined the crowd there, posed for pics at the mural and took selfies with fans.

"This was one clue, we've got another clue coming tonight on ABC. So make sure to watch," she teased earlier today on her Instagram Story.

In addition to her mural and reveal on ABC, earlier in the evening fans noticed that a "ME!" music video was registered on YouTube. On it, it featured Urie. Moreover, a new image of "Me!" was placed on a billboard. The clues were staring at us in the face all day!

On April 13, Swift, who has in recent years revamped her sound and image with every new release, posted on social media a countdown clock that counts down to April 26 at midnight ET, suggesting new music was on the way.

In addition to the butterfly mural, she has also dropped several other clues about it, in the form of pastel and other colorful images on Instagram. She has also worn flowing, chiffon pastel dresses during celebrity appearances in recent days.

Swift has worked with ABC before to promote her new music. In 2017, she dropped a teaser for her single "...Ready For It?" from her last new album, Reputation, during the network's pre-show for a college football game. It was used in a commercial promoting ABC's new fall lineup.

