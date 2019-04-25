Taylor Swift Confirms "ME!": New Song and Music Video Featuring Brendon Urie Out Tonight

It's the final countdown, Swifties.

After almost 13 days of anticipation, Taylor Swift confirmed on Thursday via an Instagram Story that a "song" and "new music" were coming. She teased her upcoming release even more in an interview with Robin Roberts on the live 2019 NFL Draft on ABC.

Before giving out all the details, she joked she wouldn't miss this "amazing" event, adding, "I've lived here for 15 years and I have never seen anything like this. Hey Guys!"

The 29-year-old pop star stunned in a bright rainbow-colored mini dress by Retrofete Gabrielle, as she spoke to Roberts, where she finally revealed her new song with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

"It's going to be a new song and music video," she shared. "The song is called "ME!" and it's featuring Bendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco."

Hours before the interview, Swift made a surprise appearance at a presentation of a trippy new mural in her hometown of Nashville.