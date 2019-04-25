Gotham Series Finale Finally Gives Us Batman

We did spend the hour wondering why Selina Kyle got recast to be 10 years older, but Bruce Wayne didn't, but that was quickly answered. Bruce Wayne was barely in it! The only time we even saw his face was under the Batman cowl, and that was only in the final moments of the episode, meaning David Mazouz had a pretty easy gig for this episode.

The focus tonight was actually more on the non-Batman characters transforming into their final form. Oswald broke Ed (Cory Michael Smith) out of prison as well and led him back to being the Riddler. And Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan), who no longer goes by Jeremiah after his acid-fueled rebirth, apparently spent 10 years pretending to be in a vegetative state before Jokering up with help from his nurse/dear friend Harley Quinn (who then appeared to die not long after).

Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) now has long red hair, and she and Catwoman/Selina Kyle (played in the finale by Lili Simmons) made quite the team, and Jim Gordon's finally got his iconic mustache. Or at least he did, until everyone told him it looked silly (which it did) and he got rid of it.