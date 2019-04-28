See Ariana Grande's Most Daring Looks of All Time

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

David Becker/Getty Images

Ariana Grande has become a style icon over the years.

Whether she's on the stage or on the red carpet, the "Thank U, Next" singer loves to push the fashion limits in daring ensembles. From high heels to cut-out dresses, fans love Grande's sense of style. In just a few days, Grande is up for nine awards at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The 25-year-old singer is nominated for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Social Artist at the May 1 ceremony.

As we gear up for the award show, we're hoping Grande hits the red carpet and serves another iconic fashion moment, like the one she gave us at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards!

Photos

Ariana Grande's Most Daring Looks

In celebration of her Billboard honors, we're looking back at Grande's most daring looks of all time! Let's take a trip down fashion lane with these style moments!

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Coachella Cool

The Grammy winner hit the Coachella stage in this glittery number during her headlining performance in April 2019.

Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

Tour Style

Lady in red! The singer took the stage during her opening night concert of her Sweetener World Tour in this stylish red ensemble, complete with red hot boots!

Ariana Grande, Billboard Women in Music 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard

"Loofah of the Year"

For the Billboard Women in Music 2018 event in December, Grande donned a lavender Christian Siriano dress. "loofah of the year," Grande captioned a photo of herself in the outfit.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, A Very Wicked Halloween

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Wicked Wardrobe

While performing for the TV special, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, Grande dressed up in this green number, complete with green lipstick and eye makeup. 

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

God Is a Woman

Golden goddess! Grande performed in this golden outfit at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Bed, Video

Young Money / Cash Money

Bikini Besties

Grande teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the song "Bed," both donning bikinis in the track's music video.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

Met Gala Debut

Grande made her Met Gala debut in May 2018, walking the red carpet in Sistine Chapel-inspired Vera Wang dress. "I'm wearing Vera Wang," she told E! News on the carpet. "I'm very happy to be her date tonight...this is a painting I'm wearing."

Shortly before making her debut at the 2018 fashion event, which had the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," Grande hinted at her ethereal dress on Instagram, sharing of picture of Michelangelo's The Last Judgement.

Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"Gumdrop" Glamour

"I look like a gumdrop, is it OK?" Grande joked with Jimmy Fallon in May 2018 while appearing on The Tonight Show.

In response, the late-night host told the singer she looked like the "most beautiful gumdrop."

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Surprise Performance

In April 2018, Grande made a surprise appearance at Coachella, performing her song "No Tears Left to Cry" in this purple ensemble.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lovely in Lace

Grande donned a lace crop top for the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet, pairing the top with white pants and a snatched ponytail.

Ariana Grande, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ponytail Perfection

Grande worked her signature pony in this American Music Awards look in 2016. The artist took the stage at the ceremony to perform "Side to Side" with Nicki Minaj.

Ariana Grande

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Overalls Outfit

While on the red carpet at the Hairspray Live! press junket in Nov. 2016, Grande paired overalls with a bralette.  

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, 2016 Billboard Music Awards

David Becker/Getty Images

Billboard Beauty

The Nickelodeon alum wore this blue Atelier Versace dress to the Billboard Music Awards in May 2016.

Ariana Grande, Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

Grammys Goddess

In Feb. 2015, Grande hit the red carpet at the Grammys in this asymmetrical Versace dress.

Ariana Grande, American Music Awards 2014

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

See-Through Sensation

For one of her performances at the American Music Awards in Nov. 2014, Grande donned a see-through lace dress.

Article continues below

Ariana Grande, American Music Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lady in Red

Grande brought the glamour in this red sequined gown at the 2013 American Music Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Style , VG , Awards , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kane Brown, Jason Aldean

How Jason Aldean and Kane Brown Make Bromances Look Easy

ESC: Jessica Alba

Not Just a Pretty Face: How Jessica Alba Took on the Tech World and Won Big

JoJo Siwa, Kanye West

JoJo Siwa Gushes Over "Wonderful" Kanye West After Meeting Him at Rehearsal

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Hang With Chip and Joanna Gaines for the Double Date the Century

NSFW! Cardi B Shows Vagina Hair Removal in Video

Descendants 3

Hades Is Pretty Mad in First Look at Cheyenne Jackson's New Descendants 3 Villain

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Lavish and "Elegant" Bridal Shower

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.