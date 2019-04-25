Why Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's ''Casual'' Romance Fizzled Out

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's romance "ran it's course," a source tells E! News.

What started out as a "casual" relationship appears to be fizzling out. Fans of the unlikely pair began to suspect that things were winding down between Pete and Kate after weeks passed without sightings of the A-list couple. Now, a source tells E! News that the "casual" romance simply "ran it's course."

While the romantic side of their relationship seems to be over, that doesn't mean the celebs are cutting each other out completely. The source adds, "They still talk and are very friendly."

During the course of their brief courtship, Kate and Pete attended parties, hockey games and even enjoyed dinner with Beckinsale's parents. Whenever the cameras caught a glimpse of the pair together, the Brit and native New Yorker always sported a charmed smile.