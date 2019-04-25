Selena Gomez Says She Gets in ''Trouble Too Much'' When She Talks About This Topic

Selena Gomez's lips are sealed!

Speaking to E! News at the We Day California event, the "Bad Liar" songstress was tight-lipped about the possibility of releasing new music soon. "I can't say that," she said with a sly smile and laugh. "I get in trouble too much."

Instead, the 26-year-old star revealed the incredible resources the organization offers and why she continues to be apart of it.

"I've known this organization for over six years," she began. "I know the people behind it and how much effort they put into encouraging kids to do something."

She continued, "So not only do they make incredible money for people all over the world, but they're actually focusing on kids all over the world that want to have the opportunity to give back."

The star-studded ceremony marked Gomez's first red carpet appearance in nearly a year, and she dazzled in a navy Dior dress and brightly-colored makeup (she wore dramatic purple liner on her lids).