Jane the Virgin Finished Filming Forever and the Cast Is In Mourning

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 1:25 PM

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Instagram

Jane the Virgin has officially wrapped.

While we've got many months before the final episode will air, filming has officially finished on the series finale, and the cast has been all over Instagram documenting their last days on set and the many emotions that come with those last days. 

If the very idea of Jane ending doesn't make you tear up a bit, these pictures and captions definitely will, because everybody's hugging and crying and having to say goodbye to the people who've been their family for the past five years. 

Gina Rodriguez posted an official wrap picture featuring a big bottle of champagne, commemorating not just the end of the series, but the fact that that series finale is also the show's 100th episode. 

You can see all of their final days posts below, so inhala, exhala, and scroll down. 

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

That's a Wrap

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Goodbye, Rogelio

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Endings Are Bittersweet

Fans are in a bit of a tizzy over this photo, which looks an awful lot like a wedding. Could it be Jane and Michael's second wedding? Or Petra and JR's, and Jane is a bridesmaid/maid of honor/officiant? 

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

The Solano Siblings

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

A Beautiful Journey

Jane the Virgin

Instagram

Dream Makers

Gina Rodriguez posted an Instagram story of her post-wrap hug with executive producer and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. 

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Yael Grobglas/Instagram

A Blur of Tears

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Light, Love, and Denial

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

I Love You, Friend

Groblas commented, "I have no words. I'm still crying. I will not say goodbye, you're family." 

She also reposted the pic herself with the caption, "This is hard. I love you so much Justin Baldoni. Couldn't wish for a kinder person by my side for 5 years. You're wonderful in every way." 

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

The Final Table Read

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Jane and Mateo

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Yael Grobglas/Instagram

Impossible Goodbye

Yael Groblas shared a moment with Mia and Ella Allan, the twins who played Petra's daughters, Anna and Ellie. 

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Woke Up Like This

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Last Night at the Marbella

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Last Family Photo

Jane The Virgin, Final Episode

Instagram

Inhala Exhala

Jane the Virgin

Instagram

Last Days of Jane

Gina Rodriguez posted a pic with Jaime Camil, Yael Groblas, Justin Baldoni from the last day on set. 

Jane the Virgin airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

