Watch Brie Larson and Jimmy Fallon Face Off in a Fierce Game of Beat Saber

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 11:50 AM

Brie Larson, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

NBC

Brie Larson makes a pretty cool Captain Marvel, but she'd make an even more awesome Jedi...or Sith.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Avengers: Endgame star and Oscar-winning actress and host Jimmy Fallon competed in a virtual reality game called Beat Saber, in which they took turns slashing targets with lightsaber-like laser swords to the beat of a song.

Larson was a natural, showcasing some pretty cat-like reflexes and kick-ass Jedi/Sith moves. The actress is a Star Wars fan and both that franchise and Marvel and its films are owned by Disney, so it would be an extra seamless transition to have her wield a lightsaber onscreen.

Larson told Fallon that her Avengers and Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson even showed her the lightsaber he used while filming the Star Wars prequel trilogy years ago, which made her emotional.

Avengers: Endgame World Premiere

"It's engraved with something on it that I can't say on TV," she said, before admitting the prop reads, "Bad motherf--ker."

Larson appeared on the show two days before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on Friday.

"We filmed Endgame before Captain Marvel," Larson said. "Flew to Atlanta to start shooting, had no idea what I was doing, and I arrived and they gave me a piece of paper that had like, it was a full page of dialogue and action but all of it was redacted except for my one line. And I even went to hair and make-up and was like, 'Who else is here?' And they were like, 'We don't know. We don't know. I was like, really? They're not allowed to tell me either?"

"So it wasn't until I walked on set, that I was like, 'Oh, crap. I'm like, in a Marvel movie right now,'" she continued. "And then I couldn't talk about it."

