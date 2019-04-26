LOL! Kim Kardashian Almost Loses It When a Healer Won't Stop Burping in Her Face in Bali

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 8:30 AM
Swing and a miss.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian sit down with another healer in Bali. This ceremony comes after their initial one did not go according to plan.
"We didn't really get the emotional connection we were looking for with our first healer," Kim notes to the KUWTK cameras. "So, we were recommended to somebody named Ratu. And I could just feel that we're gonna get exactly what we want from this."
At first, the Kardashian sisters are optimistic about meeting with Ratu as he looks the guru part. "The bun. The jewelry. The long beard of knowledge and wisdom," Khloe lists in a confessional. "This is the one."
Sadly, the Kardashians find themselves disappointed once more as Ratu begins burping during the ceremony. In fact, Kim admits that she "can't handle" burping one bit.
The situation gets more awkward after Ratu covers both Kim and Khloe's heads in sheets.
"What the f--k?" Khloe remarks during the cleaning.
"I'm really scared, you guys," Kim adds.
Although Khloe and Kim complete the ceremony, they walk away very dissatisfied.
"Maybe they're f--cking with us," the Revenge Body host quips later on. "Maybe they're like, 'Oh! Look at these Americans. Let's torture them and we'll call this healing.'"
Ultimately, Kim rules that they likely confused a "healing" with a psychic reading.
Watch their second healing ceremony for yourself in the clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?