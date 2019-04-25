Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Reveals How He Learned About Her Relationship With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry was initially kept so secret that even one of her longtime friends found out about it the same way the general public did.

One of them, Daniel Martin, a makeup artist who did her makeup for the couple's 2018 royal wedding, recalls reading about the romance, which Kensington Palace had confirmed in late 2016, in a newspaper.

In addition to working as her makeup artist, he was also one of the contributors to Meghan's lifestyle website The Tig, which she shut down in 2017, months before she and Harry got engaged.

"She's always working—she always has something to do," Daniel told Into the Gloss in a recent interview. "We started working on The Tig together and it was fun and growing...and then one day I looked up and she was dating a prince! I was in Greece at the time, and my husband was like, 'Your friend is on the paper.' She was literally on the front page of every newspaper in Greece, but everything was in Greek, so I was like, 'What is going on?' I didn't know!"