EXCLUSIVE!

Oxygen Will Re-Examine Rebecca Zahau Case With Death at the Mansion Limited Series

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Death At The Mansion: Rebecca Zahau

Oxygen

The death of Rebecca Zahau is returning to the spotlight thanks to Oxygen. The network is launching Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau, a new limited series, dedicated to her mysterious death just days after that of her boyfriend's son. One mansion, two deaths, all the questions.

Rebecca, at 32 years old, was found dead, hanging naked, bound and gagged in the courtyard of her billionaire boyfriend's mansion in July 2011 just two days after his 6-year-old son suffered a fatal accident while Rebecca watched him. Rebecca's cause of death? It was ruled a suicide. The new series follows a team of investigators including former prosecutor Loni Coombs, crime journalist Billy Jensen, and forensic criminologist Paul Holes as they take another look at the case. The series will reveal new evidence and include never-before-interviewed law enforcement officials.

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

"No woman is going to hang herself naked, bound by her feet, bound by her hands, with a gag in her mouth," Coombs says.

Did she do it to herself in an effort not to self-rescue or was somebody else involved?

"Somebody killed my sister," Rebecca's sister says in the trailer above.

Coombs, Jensen and Holes will re-examine the number of theories about Rebecca's death, as well as meet with new experts, family members and witnesses. In the trailer, Coombs says they will take whatever findings they have to the local sheriff.

See what happens when Death at the Mansion: Rebecca Zahau premieres Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ True Crime , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News

"Empire" Cast Stands Behind Jussie Smollett

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Can Chantel and Pedro Ever Move on From the Family Brawl?

Exclusive: Chantel Stills Blames Pedro for Family Fight

Riverdale Prom

The Riverdale Prom Looks as Bonkers As You'd Expect

"Vanderpump Rules" Still Has More Drama to Come

Game of Thrones, Behind the Scenes, Final Season

Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Final Season

Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin

Jill Zarin Returns to The Real Housewives of New York City to Question Luann de Lesseps About Her Sobriety

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.