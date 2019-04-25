Tamron Hall Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 7:03 AM

Tamron Hall has some breaking news: she gave birth!

The former Today co-anchor announced the arrival of her first child with her husband Steven on Thursday, just over a month after she shared the surprise news of her pregnancy. The soon-to-be talk show host revealed she welcomed a son named Moses and shared a sweet photo of herself holding her new bundle of joy while sporting a hat with his name on it. 

"Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine," Hall cleverly wrote in the caption. "Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."

Back in early March, Hall broke the news of her baby on the way. 

"I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it's clear a daytime talk show isn't the only thing I've been trying to produce!" she captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives!" Hall concluded. "Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."

That time has officially arrived. 

Congratulations to the Mr. and Mrs.!

