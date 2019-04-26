The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Seven multiplatinum albums. Three Grammy awards. MTV Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And yet to Pink none of that compares to her life as an actual soccer mom.

"I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life," she recently told pal Ellen DeGeneres of daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2, her offspring with husband Carey Hart. "I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done."

But as of this moment, she's done sharing the literal fruits of her labor. Having finally reached her breaking point following years of Internet users' input, ranging from completely unhelpful suggestions to straight-up cruel and hurtful mom shaming, she announced a moratorium on images of her kids on her social media feed. "I won't do it," she announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday. "I'm not posting pictures of them anymore." Besides with Willow already in elementary school, "It's probably time to pull her back from the world and let her just live her best life."