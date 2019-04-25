Demian Bichir Announces Death of Wife Stefanie Sherk at Age 37

Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk has passed away at the age of 37.

Sherk's husband, actor Demian Bichir, shared the heartbreaking news in a message to his followers on Instagram. Along with a photo of Sherk, Bichir wrote, "Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully."

"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain," his message continued. "Stefanie's beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever."