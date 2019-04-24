Jussie Smollett Takes Part in TV's First Gay, Black Wedding in His Last Empire Episode of the Season

The wedding also served as the explanation for Jussie Smollett's exit, as he was written out of the final two episodes of the season while Chicago PD investigated the possibility that he faked the attack he claimed had happened in January. Charges against Smollett have been dropped and his costars have written an open letter asking to keep him on the show should it return in the fall, but his future on the show (and the show's future) is uncertain for now.

Jamal and Kai now have a honeymoon to get to, though it does not look like the drama will stop for Jamal or Jussie.

The wedding was pushed up after Andre had been diagnosed with cancer, and while he told everyone the cancer was under control, that didn't mean he was out of the woods. He told Lucious at the end of the episode that he may only have a few weeks to live, and he wants to die in his own way, as opposed to withering away.

So yeah, a devastating ending, but the wedding was nice!

