Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick "Soulmates"? A Bali Healer Seems to Think So!

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick soulmates?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three reveals what a Bali healer said to her and Disick about the state of their relationship.

"The guy was basically saying that in a past life that we were together and that we're soulmates," Kourt notes to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "So, he was like, 'You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together.'"

"Wait! What?" a shocked Kim responds.

Not only are Khloe and Kim shocked at the revelation, but they also find themselves jealous of Kourtney's reading. Apparently, the other two Kardashian sisters had an unusual healing ceremony—which consisted of toe-pulling and spitting.