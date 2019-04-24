Empire Cast Pens Letter "As a United Front" Demanding Jussie Smollett Return to Show After Scandal

Howard, Henson and others also praised Smollett's volunteer work and advocacy with organizations such as the Trevor Project, the Rainbow Push Coalition, The Black AIDS Institute and the school he adopted in Chicago.

After mentioning the "extreme political climate in our country" and how it has "made our system of justice and the court of public opinion more unjust," the writers of the letter returned to the idea of family.

"It is why now, more than ever, we must stand together as a family," the cast concluded. "A family is there for us in good times and bad. It can cut through the noise and confusion to understand that there is a person in the center of all this who deserves nothing more than to move forward with his life."

They all said in the letter that they want to keep Smollett on board so "we can all put this behind us and move forward" into their sixth season "as the entire Empire family should."

The letter was signed by Howard, Henson, Bryshere Y. Gray who plays Hakeem Lyon, Trai Byers who plays Andre Lyon, Gabourey Sidibe who plays Becky and Nicole Ari Parker who is Giselle.

The investigation into the 36-year-old actor has taken turn after turn after turn. Police initially detained two brothers, Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, but they were released upon the discovery of "new evidence."