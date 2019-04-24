Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, Jessica Alba & Olivia Wilde Join Gwyneth Paltrow's In Goop Health Summit

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Goop news, beauties!

Gwyneth Paltrow's annual wellness summit, In Goop Health, is coming back to Los Angeles bigger and better than ever. The Goop founder and CEO is hosting a day-long event "for the spirit, for the body, for the mind, and for beauty." It will be chock full of panels (with celebrity speakers, no less), mind-focused workshops, exercises and more.

Joining the star-studded list of panelists, Goop recently announced that Taraji P. Henson will be speaking at the wellness summit on May 18 in downtown Los Angeles. Previously, the lifestyle brand shared Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba and E!'s very own, Busy Phillipps would be part of the exclusive panel, with Paltrow leading it.

Along with the celebrity speakers, the 46-year-old Academy Award winner will host an intimate conversation with Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love. In addition, Julianne Hough will get the party started with her dance-based workout class.

Read

Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Totals to $82,000, and We're Clutching Our Pearls

Of course, getting access to the biggest stars in Hollywood, attending transformative workshops and getting a one-of-a-kind experience comes with a hefty price tag.

Gwyneth Paltrow, goop London

Darren Gerrish/goop

The In Goop Health wellness summit comes with two ticket options. Tickets are $1,000 for the day pass, while the Wellness Weekender Pass retails for $4,500. That package includes a hotel stay, additional events, transportation and more.

If you want to save your coin, though, there's still a way to get the Goop experience. Earlier this year, the lifestyle company announced a series was headed to Netflix. 

"We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix," Elise Loehnen, the chief content officer of Goop, told Variety about the deal. "Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that."

The series is slated to hit the streaming platform in the fall of this year, so you won't have too much FOMO if you can't make the In Health Goop summit.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taraji P. Henson , Gwyneth Paltrow , Busy Philipps , Olivia Wilde , Jessica Alba , , Life/Style , Wellness , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Bang Theory, Final Episode

The Big Bang Theory Cast Has Read the Series Finale and Now They're Crying

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil Xan Questions if Girlfriend Annie Smith Was Actually Pregnant in Shocking Interview

Louis Tomlinson, Richard

Watching Louis Tomlinson Fulfill 83-Year-Old Man's Bucket List Will Leave You in Tears

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Just Had a Major Fashion Moment—Until Kim Kardashian Stepped In

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Jersey Shore

Pauly D and Vinny Learn a Lot of Dirty Laundry About Their Potential Wifeys on Double Shot at Love

Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards

Denise Richards Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Charlie Sheen

Game of Thrones Episode 3

Game of Thrones Sneak Peek: The Battle of Winterfell Looks Intense

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.