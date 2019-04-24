Lil Xan Questions if Girlfriend Annie Smith Was Actually Pregnant in Shocking Interview

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 1:22 PM

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil Xan is opening up about the ongoing drama surrounding his relationship with Annie Smith.

In an interview with No Jumper, the rapper is getting real about his infidelities, reported pregnancy and miscarriage, and his journey to sobriety.

First things first, the artist addresses the salacious rumors surrounding his relationship with Annie Smith. Since the pair started dating late last year, they have gone through their fair share of ups and downs, including the reveal of their pregnancy and wedding plans in February. However, that happy news was quickly dampened by accusations of sharing false sonogram photos. At the time, Annie told E! News that a girl photoshopped the sonogram photo with "another persons name, year, birthday etc, and uploaded them to Google."

Then in April, in an unfortunate series of events, Annie claimed she miscarried their unborn child. "i wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you," Annie wrote in a post about the miscarriage.

While Lil Xan alluded to the loss on his Instagram, he never addressed the rumors and subsequent miscarriage, until now. In light of the accusations and recent experiences, it appears the 22-year-old is doubting the accuracy of his girlfriend's claims. Some fans think the rapper was in on the alleged fake pregnancy, but he says that even he finds some of her statements "questionable." 

"I hope, like, we're supposed to be getting some documentation from Kaiser Permanente, a hospital, but I was like I need the paperwork of the miscarriage that you had. And then because I sent her — this is another suspicious thing — I was like, 'Go down to the hospital because it's on our street and get the paperwork that — same hospital she went to — get the paperwork saying you had a miscarriage,' but she came back saying, 'Oh I have to do this process and s--t'," he explains. "So I was like, it really gets you thinking, you know what I mean? I want to give her the benefit of the doubt."

Lil Xan shares that the whole situation "pisses" him off, because, like his fans, he doesn't know the truth either.

Despite the numerous questions swirling through Lil Xan's mind, he says he still loves Annie, but admits it's "complicated as f--k." The rapper adds, "We in limbo or some s--t."

While he and Annie work through their relationship issues, Lil Xan says he is "holding back" in his interactions with other women, which is contrary to his typical behavior. He confesses that he routinely sleeps with other women, but won't tolerate his girlfriend doing the same. "It's the biggest double standard," he admits. 

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Instagram

This is apparently part of the reason why he was excited to become a dad. According to the 22-year-old, he thought, "This is going to calm me down from f--kin' bitches... and living a crazy lifestyle." He clarifies that he's not "like a bad person," because Annie was aware of his actions and knows that she can leave at any time. 

On Wednesday, Annie issued a statement that appeared to address her relationship status with Lil Xan. "All I can say is love is hard. True, passionate, unconditional, eternal love will never be easy. Ever. Love sucks and it is the most beautiful, magical feeling in this world. Judging people via the internet about who they fall in love with and what they choose to do in their relationship is so sad because you can NEVER understand another couples relationship," she said in a part of her statement. 

