Inside Renée Zellweger's Long Retreat From Hollywood After Her High-Profile Romances—and Why She's Ready to Return

She had us at hello.

Renée Zellweger became one of Hollywood's hottest stars in 1996, thanks to her breakout performance in Jerry Maguire, capturing the love of Tom Cruise and audiences alike. And she maintained the public's attention for over a decade, working non-stop until 2010 as she became one of the most sought-after and celebrated actors of her generation, until she pulled a surprising disappearing act from the industry following a string of high-profile romances with stars like Bradley Cooper, Jim Carrey and Kenny Chesney.

In her six years out of the spotlight, the Oscar winner, who turns 50 on April 25, found something no award or role ever could: happiness, which eluded her in the "chaos" of her life before her hiatus. While she made a return of sorts when she reprised the beloved role of Bridget Jones in 2016, it seems like Zellweger is staging her official comeback in 2019, perhaps marking the end of her long struggle with fame.