North West Just Had a Major Fashion Moment—Until Kim Kardashian Stepped In

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 12:32 PM

Not so fast, North West!

It's no secret Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn daughter, 5-year-old North West, is a budding fashionista. She's already scored her first magazine cover, knows how to smile for the Vogue cameras, has sat front row, strutted a runway and has been setting kid clothing trends since before she could speak. 

She's also no stranger to her famous mom's closet, so when the reality star shared her youngster's latest outfit with fans, it was no shock that North's look featured Kim's over-the-knee pink, snakeskin boots. 

Unfortunately for the stylish youngster, mom wasn't so keen on letting her out of the house in her borrowed footwear. 

"Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn't wear my boots," Kardashian captioned a series of snaps of North. 

Judging by the photos, North was not happy about her mom's intervention. Still, we must applaud the kiddo for trying—and for that adorable pink bear backpack. 

