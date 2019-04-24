Pauly D and Vinny Learn a Lot of Dirty Laundry About Their Potential Wifeys on Double Shot at Love

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 12:30 PM
On Double Shot at Love, there's a twist to the old Jersey Shore GTL saying. Now, it's gym, tan, air your dirty laundry.
In the exclusive sneak peek of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore bros task a group of contestants with pairing up confessions with the corresponding lady. Some of the confessions include, "bites toenails," "married after nine months," "was a fat kid" and "has hairy toes."
Come for the confessions, stay for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino reacting to the big reveals.
"Victoria had a sexless relationship for five years—holy s—t!" Pauly says.
"They call that a friend," Vinny says in the clip above.
Turns out it's Holly who bites her toenails. "Holly, what are you doing?" Vinny asks.
"It's only when I'm nervous!" she says.
"Biting toenails, like that's nasty, but dang you're flexible," Pauly says.
The reveals help Pauly D and Vinny see a new side to the contestants and make them rethink how quickly they're moving ahead with some of the ladies.
Meet the Double Shot at Love ladies below.
Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York
Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.
Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.
Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.
Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.
Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.
Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.
Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.
Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.
Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.
Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.
Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.
Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.
Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.
Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.
Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.
Double Shot at Love airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on MTV.
