Sam Smith Unable to Perform at Billboard Music Awards Due to Vocal Strain

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 10:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sam Smith

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Sam Smith won't be able to take the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The 26-year-old singer, who recently canceled performances due to vocal strain, has announced that he'll be unable to perform at the upcoming award show on May 1.

"In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam's medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest," a statement on Smith's Twitter read on Wednesday. "Regrettably this means he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week. We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam's recovery and health."

Read

Sam Smith Reveals Past Struggles With Body Image: ''I Have Starved Myself for Weeks''

Smith was scheduled to perform several concerts in Cape Town last week, but had to cancel midway through his first show.

"Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled," a statement on entertainment company BIG Concerts' Twitter account read on April 16. "Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available."

We're wishing you a speedy recovery, Sam!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sam Smith , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Big Bang Theory, Final Episode

The Big Bang Theory Cast Has Read the Series Finale and Now They're Crying

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil Xan Questions if Girlfriend Annie Smith Was Actually Pregnant in Shocking Interview

Louis Tomlinson, Richard

Watching Louis Tomlinson Fulfill 83-Year-Old Man's Bucket List Will Leave You in Tears

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Just Had a Major Fashion Moment—Until Kim Kardashian Stepped In

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Jersey Shore

Pauly D and Vinny Learn a Lot of Dirty Laundry About Their Potential Wifeys on Double Shot at Love

Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards

Denise Richards Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Charlie Sheen

Game of Thrones Episode 3

Game of Thrones Sneak Peek: The Battle of Winterfell Looks Intense

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.