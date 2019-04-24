Andy Cohen Explains How Natasha Richardson Continues to Inspire His Life Today

Andy Cohen will never forget his best friend.

It's been more than 10 years since Natasha Richardson passed away after her fall on a Canadian ski slope.

But after nearly a decade, the Watch What Happens Live! host continues to live his life with one of his dear friend's greatest mantras.

While appearing on the latest Today Originals episode of "Quoted By … With Hoda," Andy recalled a quote that remains at the center of his life.

"One that I sat with was the chorus of 'Cabaret.' It's the title track from the musical Cabaret. 'What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret,'" Andy recalled to Hoda Kotb. "I think it's a mantra almost. Come hear the music. What are you doing inside? Live your life! Go out."