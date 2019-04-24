Khloe Kardashian Gets Her Knee Sucked While Kim Cuts Off Her Hair During a Very "Different" Kind of Healing Ceremony in Bali

When in Bali!

Kim Kardashian is eager to soak up the island's cultural treasures during her family's last few days of vacation, but she probably didn't think she'd have to shed a lock or two to do it. That's nonetheless how things pan out in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which follows Kim and Khloe Kardashian to an appointment with Mas Joko, a renowned local healer whose talents have come highly recommended.

"People from the states fly to Bali to see this man," Khloe explains, though it quickly becomes clear the women might not have realized what exactly those people were going to see him for ahead of their own healing session.

"I love connecting with the spirit world," Kim tells the KUWTK camera.

"We just are so open to whatever," her sister agrees. "And we just take it for what it is."

Their open-mindedness comes in handy later on, when Kim and Khloe find themselves subject to some unorthodox spiritual cleansing methods, per Mas Joko's expertise.