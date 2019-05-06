Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Current Pair from The Bachelor & Its Spinoffs Deserves the Winning Rose?

Will you accept this rose, Bachelor Nation?

After 23 seasons of The Bachelor, 14 seasons of The Bachelorette—the 15th season begins on Monday, May 13—and five seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, plus a few other spinoffs over the years, fans are always rooting for love to conquer all.

Whether you are still following OG Bachelorette star Trista Sutter who married her winner Ryan Sutter or you're fans of Bachelor Nation super couples like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, couples that are still alive and kicking within the Bachelor Nation fam are celeb couples we are here for.

Over the years there have been couples that have crashed and burned—see all the couples we lost in 2018 for a brief look at what were talking about—but there are 23 power couples that remain...at least as of now.

These wonderful couples are now set to battle it out in our May tournament, which starts today, and will last throughout the month. In the end, we will determine once and for all which pair is really Bachelor Nation's favorite!