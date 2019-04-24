It's One Epic Blowout Between Bethenny and Luann in The Real Housewives of New York City Trailer

We haven't even begun to scratch the surface of the drama on The Real Housewives of New York City.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the season 11 midseason trailer featuring your favorite Big Apple ladies—Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel—getting messy.

In the trailer below, get a sneak peek at Tinsley's Big Apple Circus gig, Dorinda's aerobics class, Santa strippers, a suggestive pottery class and Luann's guest room/kitchen combo. "You can take a s—t and cook a soufflé at the same time," Bethenny says. But that's not all! There's Luann singing a new Jovani-inspired song, more Mario Singer, a boozy Miami trip—"Who's the president?" Bethenny asks, to which Sonja replies, "Uh, Clinton?"—and of course the drama.