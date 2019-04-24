Hailey Bieber Reflects on Her Struggle With Anxiety: "I Couldn't Sleep"

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber is opening up about her mental health journey.
The 22-year-old model gets candid about her struggle with anxiety in a new interview with Glamour, sharing that it once got to the point where she "couldn't sleep." Hailey, who tied the knot with beau Justin Bieber back in September, also talks about the importance of finding moments for yourself.
When she does find that time, Hailey says she likes to nap.
"Honestly, I understand little kids when I nap," she tells Glamour. "I'm like, Oh, I get it. This is really helpful and it feels good. I also like to take a moment and listen to some music and chill."
"It's so important, in my opinion, to find those moments for yourself," Hailey continues. "Especially when you're around people all the time. Not only for work, but when you're in a relationship too, and you're with another person all the time. I think it's important for both parties to be able to be, like, 'Hey, I need an hour to myself.' For me, I actually enjoy running errands. I like having to go to the grocery store or the drugstore. It's a weird therapeutic thing for me—[it helps me] to feel normal."
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
In early 2019, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram to share a post about her insecurities and her journey to finding her confidence.
Reflecting on that post, Hailey tells the outlet, "I'm somebody who is very rooted in Christianity and faith. And for me the root of confidence comes through that. It comes through God and comes through who I believe I was created by. So, you know, to each their own. I know not everybody believes in what I believe in. But aside from that, I think we need to cheer ourselves on more."
When asked how she cheers herself on, Hailey says that she looks at the people in her life, including her "amazing" husband.
"Everybody has things that are going bad in their life—no matter who you are or what is going on," she tells Glamour. "There are always going to be things that bother you, or that you struggle with, that are never going to go away. And instead of focusing on those things, I try to flip the thought and focus on the other stuff. Like, I know I'm in a good spot in life. My family loves me. You've just got to flip the thought."
In order to make that flip, Hailey likes to mediate.
"I read a book a year and a half ago when I was struggling horribly with anxiety—really, really bad. I couldn't sleep. I was just going through a time, and I read a book called Mindsight," she shares. "It's written by this doctor named Daniel Siegel, and he teaches this kind of meditation. It's not spiritual; it doesn't have to be religious. It's not religious at all, actually. It's more like a body-function meditation. It's all about knowing that you don't have to be ruled by your thoughts. You can take control and flip the thought around."
Hailey goes on to add that she admire people speaking out about their struggles.
"There was a time in the industry when it was negative to talk about that kind of stuff," she says. "Nobody wanted to talk about what was really happening, and everybody felt like there was this pressure to keep up a facade—or pressure to keep up this perfect lifestyle and make everything look really good from the outside. [Everyone would say,] 'Oh, we're really happy. I'm really happy. I'm doing fine,' when really it was like you're kind of crumbling on the inside."
"And I think I used to do that a little bit," she explains. "People would ask me, 'How are you?' and I'd be like, 'I'm fine; I'm good.' But really I'd be crying in my hotel room all night. You just have to be honest that life sucks sometimes. It's hard. Things are difficult. I just think the more we are open about it, the more we can help people find solutions."
To read more from Hailey's interview, head on over to Glamour.