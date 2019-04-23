Taylor Swift Says She Uses Songwriting As ''Protective Armor'' at TIME 100 Gala

Taylor Swift is fulfilling all of our "Wildest Dreams" on the TIME 100 stage.

The musician is giving fans everything they've ever wanted with her performance at the TIME 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York City. Dressed in a whimsical pink and yellow sleeveless dress designed by J. Mendel, the singer looks every bit like the pop goddess she is.

Unsurprisingly, Swift is once again one of TIME's 100 most influential people, but this time around she was profiled by fellow musician Shawn Mendes. So, in honor of the accolade, the 29-year-old took to the stage at the Gala for an acoustic performance of the hit song "Style" from her album 1989.

The singer continued her big moment at the TIME 100 Gala by delivering a speech about the influence that songwriting has had on her ability to cope with the ups and downs of life.