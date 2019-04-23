TIME 100 Gala: See Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke and More Stars Arrive

Celebrities, world leaders, athletes and more icons descended upon Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday night for the annual TIME 100 gala.

Taylor Swift, who is slated to perform later in the evening, arrived looking like a vision in spring colors. Her performance comes just days ahead of her rumored music release, which she has been actively teasing all over social media. Khalid, who just released his new album Free Spirit on April 5, will also sing at the event.

The "Delicate" singer wore a nearly $7,000 strapless blush and yellow J. Mendel dress and paired it with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke also attended the gala. The Wife star wore an Armani outfit and Cartier jewels while Starke went with a pink Max Mara dress.

What makes the TIME 100 so special and monumental is that so many other notable names write about these honorees who all have an indelible mark on society. Shawn Mendes, for instance, wrote about Swift for the magazine.