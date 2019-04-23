TIME 100 Gala: See Taylor Swift, Emilia Clarke and More Stars Arrive

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Celebrities, world leaders, athletes and more icons descended upon Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday night for the annual TIME 100 gala.
Taylor Swift, who is slated to perform later in the evening, arrived looking like a vision in spring colors. Her performance comes just days ahead of her rumored music release, which she has been actively teasing all over social media. Khalid, who just released his new album Free Spirit on April 5, will also sing at the event.
The "Delicate" singer wore a nearly $7,000 strapless blush and yellow J. Mendel dress and paired it with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Glenn Close and her daughter Annie Starke also attended the gala. The Wife star wore an Armani outfit and Cartier jewels while Starke went with a pink Max Mara dress.
What makes the TIME 100 so special and monumental is that so many other notable names write about these honorees who all have an indelible mark on society. Shawn Mendes, for instance, wrote about Swift for the magazine.
"Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible," Mendes penned. "She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."
Beyoncé honored former First Lady Michelle Obama, Shonda Rhimes wrote about Sandra Oh, Jordan Peele commended Spike Lee, Céline Dion praised Lady Gaga and so on. Other big names on the TIME 100 list this year include Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Richard Madden, Ozuna, Rami Malek, Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines, BTS, Regina King and Emilia Clarke.
Take a look at the photos below to see what the stars wore to the TIME 100 gala.
Emilia Clarke
The Daenerys Targaryen actress brings the fire to the TIME 100 red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Taylor Swift
The Grammy award-winning singer looks more than ready for spring in a J. Mendel silk gown.
Khalid
The musician, who just dropped his new album American Spirit, throws up peace signs before he performs at the gala.
Glenn Close
The Wife star glistens on the red carpet in Armani and Cartier at the TIME 100 gala.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart pairs pearls with an all-yellow outfit.
Indya Moore
The Pose star bares all in a sheer gold dress at the gala.
Questlove
The musician wears his heart on his lapel as he smiles at the event in New York City.
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel gets the gold medal for her shiny look at the TIME 100 gala on April 23.
Adam Rippon
Wearing Julien Macdonald, te Olympian strikes a fashionable pose on the red carpet at the TIME 100 gala.
Martha Hunt
The model and Taylor Swift's BFF wears a feather-filled look by Jason Wu to the star-studded event.
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush stuns in a sea foam green gown at the gala.
Hasan Minhaj & Beena Patel
The Patriot Act star and creator smiles in his red velvet tux next to his wife.
Congratulations to all of this year's honorees.