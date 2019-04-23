Taylor Swift Dazzles in Princess-Inspired Gown at 2019 Time 100 Gala

Swifties, "it's time."

Taylor Swift looks dazzling in a pastel pink and yellow gown from J. Mendel that seems straight out of a love story (see what we did there?). Making her way to the Time 100 gala, which is a celebration of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue, the "Blank Space" singer is most certainly dressed for the occasion.

She completed her nearly $7,000 strapless dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and yellow Chloe Gosselin shoes.

"It's time," the 29-year-old pop star cheekily captioned her Instagram post ahead of the event, along with a dreamy photo of herself.

Seriously, it will give you flashbacks to her "Love Story" music video and 2010 Speak Now album, especially since her pose is almost identical and her hair is styled in a fairy tale-like updo, complete with braids, a gold headband and messy bangs. If anything, many fans are comparing her vibe to her 2010 appearance at the Time 100 gala.