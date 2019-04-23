Taylor Swift Dazzles in Princess-Inspired Gown at 2019 Time 100 Gala

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Swifties, "it's time."
Taylor Swift looks dazzling in a pastel pink and yellow gown from J. Mendel that seems straight out of a love story (see what we did there?). Making her way to the Time 100 gala, which is a celebration of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People issue, the "Blank Space" singer is most certainly dressed for the occasion.
"It's time," the 29-year-old pop star cheekily captioned her Instagram post, along with a dreamy photo of herself. Seriously, it will give you flashbacks of her "Love Story" music video, especially since her hair is styled in a fairy tale-like updo, complete with braids, a gold headband and messy bangs.
If Swift's beauty look seems familiar tonight, it's because she enlisted the same glam squad to do her hair and makeup for her Time 100 cover. Jemma Muradian is the mastermind behind her ethereal hair, while Lorrie Turk is responsible for dreamy makeup look.
While her bright pink hair isn't on full display tonight, like it was on Monday, she's certainly giving fans the same vibes as her Instagram, which is filled with a similar aesthetic and color-scheme as her ensemble.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Taylor didn't attend the gala alone, as cameras caught the pop star leaving her apartment with gal pals Martha Hunt and Abigail Anderson. All three also went to Gigi Hadid's birthday bash on Monday night.
Moreover, all eyes will be on the Reputation singer at tonight's event. Not only is she featured in the magazine's special issue, but she's set to perform. Khalid is also slated to hit the stage at the star-studded gala.
It's unknown what the 29-year-old star will sing at the Time 100 gala. Despite the fact that Swifties believe she's releasing new music soon (aka on Friday, April 26), the "Style" singer will most likely perform her hit-makers.
Regardless of what she performs tonight, it's safe to say Taylor is looking better than ever.