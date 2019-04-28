How Jason Aldean and Kane Brown Make Bromances Look Easy

When it comes to bromances, these two artists are burnin' it down.

As country music fans know, there are no shortages of friendships and close bonds in and around Nashville.

But out of all the talented artists and performers in the popular genre, there's a certain relationship that deserves some recognition.

Oh yes, we're talking about Jason Aldean and Kane Brown's solid bromance.

The two artists are both in Indio, Calif., this weekend where they will perform their biggest hits for thousands of country music fans at the Stagecoach Music Festival. And this summer, the duo will hit the road together as part of the 2019 Ride All Night tour.