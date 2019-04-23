Sean ''Diddy'' Combs Reveals Kim Porter's Last Words to Him Before She Died

Sean "Diddy" Combs is revealing the last words Kim Porter said to him before her shocking death.

In the May issue of Essence, the single father is opening up about life after his ex-girlfriend's death and the impact it's had on the way he going about his daily life. Starting with the day she died, Puffy details the way his world has been "turned upside down."

"Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies,'" he candidly reveals. "She actually said that to me before she died."

Upon finding out about her death from pneumonia in November 2018, the star says he immediately "jumped into mommy mode." The rapper explains, "I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news."