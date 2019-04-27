7 Times Sam Hunt Made Country Music Fans Swoon On and Off Stage

Head over heels in awe of Sam Hunt? Trust us: You are not alone!

Perhaps it's his successful music career including hit songs like "Downtown's Dead" and "Take Your Time" that makes you a fan. Maybe it's his private romance with Hannah Lee Fowler that keeps you intrigued.

Whatever the case may be, the country music superstar has developed a large and loyal fan base that has helped him earn a headlining gig tonight at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif.

The 34-year-old will take the stage and perform his biggest hits for thousands of fans. And if the past is any indication, chances are the Grammy nominee will have hearts swooning with his performance.

Whether he's sharing personal lyrics on the stage or serenading his leading lady in front of millions of viewers, Sam has proven to be quite the romantic. And yes, he's an overall good guy too.

Take a look at some of his best moves on and off stage that make him a fan-favorite in our gallery below

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

John Shearer/Getty Images

Newlywed Bliss

More than a few months after saying "I Do" to Hannah Lee Fowler, Sam Hunt appeared at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards where he gushed about his new relationship status. ""She's beautiful. I did really good," he gushed to E! News on Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels great—there's a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I'm wearing [my ring]."

 

Sam Hunt, 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Show

Sing It Loud & Proud

While kicking off the 2017 AMC Awards, Sam Hunt decided to perform his big hit "Body Like a Back Road." While he started off the song on stage at the T-Mobile Arena, Sam soon headed to the audience where he serenaded his ladylove. He ended the performance by planting a smooch on her forehead. Don't be jealous, ladies.

Sam Hunt, Lee Fowler, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Thank You Honey

When Sam Hunt won Top Country Song of the Year at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, he couldn't help but thank his wife during his acceptance speech. "My wife: Thank you for being so selfless this past year, sacrificing so much for me and our future," he shared to millions of viewers. "To all of our fans, we love you and appreciate it."

 

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler, 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Candids

Denise Truscello/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Win Her Back

During a time when Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler were broken up, the country singer made it his mission to win his leading lady's heart back. "I think last summer I went out [to Hawaii] about seven times in about three months, trying to talk to her about coming back," Sam told Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Awards in June 2017. "And the seventh trip I convinced her." The rest—they like to say—is history.

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

Instagram

Charity Comes First

When Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler celebrated their first holiday season together as husband and wife, the couple decided to pay it forward. According to CMT, the two served others while participating in a volunteer mission in Honduras. "Her heart for humanity is one of the things I admire most about her but she's put her ambitions on hold to be with me for the past year and a half," Sam reportedly shared on Instagram. "This winter, thanks to the people who've supported me and my music, I'm able to go with her and be a part of her dreams as they've become mine. If you've ever bought a record or come to a show, God bless you for giving us this opportunity."

Sam Hunt, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

That Private Instagram

We know Sam Hunt likes to keep his personal life private. But every so often, the singer gets fans excited when he posts on Instagram. His 2.2 million followers occasions get a couples pic or a performance shot. And who knows: Perhaps we will get some new music announcements sooner rather than later.

Sam Hunt

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Goodbye Hair

Back in August 2018, Sam Hunt shocked his admirers when he shaved off his beard and hair. The hunky performer debuted his new look while receiving the Gene Weed Milestone Award at the ACM Honors ceremony in Nashville. Who knows what we will see at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

 

See you in the desert, Sam! 

