Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Redefine "Conscious Uncoupling" Without Chris Martin

Chris Martin who?

It was 50 shades of friends at what was likely a birthday dinner for Derek Blasberg that featured Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson. There's a chance that Paltrow stopped by after the Avengers: Endgame World Premiere in Los Angeles as she sported the same G. Label little black dress that she wore on the carpet.

Johnson is in a happy relationship with Martin, who also happens to be Paltrow's ex and father of their two kids, Apple Martin, 14, and Moses Martin, 13.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman split in 2014 and announced the news in a Goop blog post that was titled "Conscious Uncoupling." The term quickly transformed into a colloquial phrase, which Blasberg referenced in his Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. He uploaded two pictures of the three of them where they're smiling and laughing at a dinner table with a large glass cup of a fruit dessert in front of them.

"Consciously throupling," he captioned it.

For what it's worth, Paltrow said in 2016 that she would have gone about the separation and "conscious uncoupling" announcement a bit differently.