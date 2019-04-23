You Need to See Alex Rodriguez and Jimmy Fallon Taking Hip-Hop Dance Lessons

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 2:00 PM
Sure, Alex Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, one of the best dancers around, but that doesn't mean ARod has the same skills.
In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Tonight Show, ARod and host Jimmy Fallon take a hip-hop dance class. They do their best to hype up the (non-existent) crowd and pose. "What? I don't know what I'm doing here. Where am I? I'm in a basement somewhere, how do I get out? It's like an escape room," Fallon says as he practices his various poses.
Once they nail the poses, it's all about the butt. Or is that eggs? To be determined.
Watch the clip above now.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Dancing is big for the couple, with Rodriguez never shying away from showing Lopez and her skills some love and appreciation. Could he be brushing up on his moves for the big wedding day?
Lopez, who judges NBC's World of Dance, previously told E! News the two "have fun on the dance floor," and that it certainly is "not a competition."
Maybe it will be now that he's gotten some lessons with Fallon.
The full sketch airs on the Tuesday, April 23 episode of The Tonight Show. Other guests include Dr. Phil, Sophia Bush, Tyler ‘Ninja' Blevins and musical guest Maggie Rogers.
The Tonight Show airs weekdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Tune in to see the full dance lesson.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
