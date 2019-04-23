EXCLUSIVE!

You Need to See Alex Rodriguez and Jimmy Fallon Taking Hip-Hop Dance Lessons

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 2:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Sure, Alex Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, one of the best dancers around, but that doesn't mean ARod has the same skills.

In the above exclusive sneak peek from The Tonight Show, ARod and host Jimmy Fallon take a hip-hop dance class. They do their best to hype up the (non-existent) crowd and pose. "What? I don't know what I'm doing here. Where am I? I'm in a basement somewhere, how do I get out? It's like an escape room," Fallon says as he practices his various poses.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Once they nail the poses, it's all about the butt. Or is that eggs? To be determined.

Watch the clip above now.

Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Dancing is big for the couple, with Rodriguez never shying away from showing Lopez and her skills some love and appreciation. Could he be brushing up on his moves for the big wedding day?

Lopez, who judges NBC's World of Dance, previously told E! News the two "have fun on the dance floor," and that it certainly is "not a competition."

Maybe it will be now that he's gotten some lessons with Fallon.

The full sketch airs on the Tuesday, April 23 episode of The Tonight Show. Other guests include Dr. Phil, Sophia Bush, Tyler ‘Ninja' Blevins and musical guest Maggie Rogers.

The Tonight Show airs weekdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Tune in to see the full dance lesson.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Jimmy Fallon , , Late Night , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Had the Best Response to People Uncomfortable With Her Game of Thrones Sex Scene

Whitney Port

Whitney Port: Not Every The Hills Reboot Cast Member Has Matured

MTV Movie & TV Awards, 2019, logo

Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Flash

The Flash's Barry Is In Big Trouble With Iris in This Emotional Sneak Peek

Nailed It

Nailed It! Returns for Season 3 With Marvel, Michelangelo and Creepy Clown Cakes

"The Flash" Sneak Peek: Iris Doesn't Agree With Barry's Decision

What/If, Renee Zellweger

What/If, Renée Zellweger's First TV Show, Looks Straight Up Sexy and a Little Frightening

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.