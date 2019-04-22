Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Make Red Carpet Debut at Avengers: Endgame Premiere

A source told E! News just days after the proposal that the couple had some specific ideas for their wedding. The insider said at the time they were "looking at summer wedding dates" with it potentially in Martha's Vineyard. However, it may now take place in the fall or winter. The source explained it is "a special place" for the daughter of the former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

The insider added, "Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants. It will be a big wedding and very traditional."

Pratt himself said a few weeks later that he was "pretty involved" in the planning process, just like his future mother-in-law Maria Shriver. The source told E! News that Shriver "will be very involved" in the details.