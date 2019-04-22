Avengers: Endgame World Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 7:18 PM

The Avengers are assembling for one final showdown. 

With the release of Avengers: Endgame inching closer and closer, you can imagine the excitement around Hollywood when the ensemble cast arrived to the world premiere on Monday evening.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the highly-anticipated event drew stars including Brie LarsonBradley CooperChris HemsworthScarlett JohanssonRobert Downey Jr. and dozens more. Other notable attendees included Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, as well as Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who just so happened to make their red carpet debut as a couple. 

Photos

Marvel's The Avengers: Then and Now

Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below: 

Brie Larson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.

Tessa Thompson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tessa Thompson

Valkyrie stuns in a floor-length black dress with cutouts.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus

This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.

Danai Gurira, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star exudes elegance in a hot pink strapless gown on the carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Mark Ruffalo

Hulk looks hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be. 

Cobie Smulders, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cobie Smulders

The Maria Hill actress looks red hot in her strapless red dress with matching shoes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels. 

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chris Evans

Captain America serves up a serious cool factor in custom Salvatore Ferragamo. 

Elizabeth Olsen, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth

Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.

Bradley Cooper, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers:Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The couple steps out for a night to remember. 

Natalie Portman, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Natalie Portman

Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.

Letitia Wright, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Letitia Wright

Stunning in silver! The Black Panther star makes a bold style statement and we're here for it. 

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Engame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner

The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo. 

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

Iron Man has arrived!

Vin Diesel, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vin Diesel

He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life. 

Linda Cardelinni, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini looks like a real life superhero in her two-tone dress at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have date night at the star-studded movie premiere.

Kathryn Boyd, Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kathryn Boyd & Josh Brolin

The actor is supported by his longtime love on the red carpet. 

Evangeline Lily, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Evangeline Lilly

Lady in red! 

Paul Rudd, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paul Rudd

Ant-Man looks anything but small on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet. 

Pom Klementieff, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pom Klementieff

The actress, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, showcases her classically French style. 

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Karen Gillan

Nebula channels her inner super hero for the red carpet premiere. 

Anthony Mackie, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Anthony Mackie

Falcon flashes a huge smile in his grey three-piece suit and purple shirt and tie at the premiere.

Lydia Hearst, Chris Hardwick, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Chris Hardwich & Lydia Hearst

Chris Hardwick and The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress bring pops of patterns to the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26. 

