Roseanne Barr Comes Out as Queer in Video Rant: "I Put the Q in LGBTQ"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Roseanne Barr

Mike Coppola/WireImage

Roseanne Barr shared some personal news in a now-deleted YouTube video on Sunday.

The Roseanne star came out as queer towards the end of a diatribe about the derogatory word "f-g" and how everyone should "get rid of it being spoken." 

"Let me just be real. I put the Q in LGBTQ," she said in the video. "Because I am queer as two motherf--kers."

Barr continued, "I'm queer, I'm alien, I don't belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me a queer I guess. I did put the Q in it. Bye."

Her coming out derived from her monologue on the usage of "f-g" in our vocabulary.

"Man the word f-g is a really hateful word isn't it?" she began. "Especially when it's like one gay calling another gay guy that. Whooo!"

Read

Impossible Ego, Shifting Politics and Zero Filter: Inside 30 Years of Roseanne Barr and All That She's Put Us Through

She continued, "Have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? Woof! It's like, 'Wait a minute, we're not supposed to say that word. How come you're saying that word?' What?"

Barr then got upset when talking about whether or not she is allowed to utter the slur. 

"I just can't say the word. Well, I can when I'm in the house but I can't say it outside of the house," she went on. "Okay I get your rules but it is a hateful word, you should get rid of it. Get rid of it being spoken."

According to USA TodayBarr uploaded 10 different videos to her YouTube profile on Sunday, although she has seemingly since deleted all of them. In a subsequent post, Barr mentioned the word "f-g" again and inquired why it is such a derogatory term.

"I want to talk about that word that shames gay kids. I really want to turn that word around," she asserted. "Who's using it and why?"

She apparently also believes "Armageddon's heading in."

Valerie Jarrett, Roseanne Barr

YouTube

Barr has a tendency to sometimes stoke flames with her words. In May, the sitcom star made comments about former President Barack Obama's senior advisor Valerie Jarrett. 

She wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Barr replied to someone accusing her tweet of being racist, "Muslims r NOT a race."

The tweets ultimately caused her show Roseanne to get canceled by ABC almost immediately. The network called her tweet "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Barr later apologized, though the damage had been done. "@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet," she wrote. "I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry!"

She later said she had been "Ambien tweeting" and that she was "not a racist, just an idiot."

In March, Barr went after the #MeToo movement while on a podcast with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

"It's because they're hos," she said of the women accusing men in Hollywood of assault years after the fact. "If you don't run out of the room and go, 'Excuse me, you don't do that to me,' and leave, but you stayed around because you're like, 'Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,' well, you aren't nothing but a ho."

Barr also declared, "Women are pissed because they weren't attracted to the guy that did it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran

The Surprising Backstories Behind These Celebrity Cameos on Game of Thrones

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Inside Adele and Simon Konecki’s Split and Why They ''Grew Apart''

Prince Louis

Prince Louis Shows His Teeth in Adorable 1st Birthday Portraits

Wynonna Earp, Arrow, Greys Anatomy, Schitts Creek

TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the Sweet 16

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Did Ariana Grande Really Get Hit by a Lemon During Her Coachella Set?

Adele, Simon Konecki, 2012 Grammys

Inside Adele's Fiercely Private but Epically Dramatic Relationship History

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Oscars

Why Vanessa Hudgens Feels ''Grateful'' to Have Dated Zac Efron During Their High School Musical Days

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.