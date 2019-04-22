Roseanne Barr Comes Out as Queer in Video Rant: "I Put the Q in LGBTQ"

Roseanne Barr shared some personal news in a now-deleted YouTube video on Sunday.

The Roseanne star came out as queer towards the end of a diatribe about the derogatory word "f-g" and how everyone should "get rid of it being spoken."

"Let me just be real. I put the Q in LGBTQ," she said in the video. "Because I am queer as two motherf--kers."

Barr continued, "I'm queer, I'm alien, I don't belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me a queer I guess. I did put the Q in it. Bye."

Her coming out derived from her monologue on the usage of "f-g" in our vocabulary.

"Man the word f-g is a really hateful word isn't it?" she began. "Especially when it's like one gay calling another gay guy that. Whooo!"