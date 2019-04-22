TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the Sweet 16

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 2:29 PM

Round three has arrived! 

TV's Top Couple has officially entered the Sweet 16, and the competition is heating up to the point where we had the hardest time putting this round together. 

At this point, you should know the drill. Eight couples will continue on to the next round, and the only way you can make sure your couple is one of those couples is to vote! A lot! Probably too much. 

(Just kidding, there is no such thing as too much.) 

The telenovelas are still killing it, and Grey's Anatomy, Shadowhunters, and Legacies all still have multiple couples in the game. But of course, Wynonna Earp, Arrow, Outlander, Schitt's Creek, Dynasty, Lucifer, Shameless, and The Perfectionists are all still alive and kickin', as long as you're here to vote for them. 

Just like with any other round, you can vote as many times as you'd like for as many couples as you'd like, and rally your fellow fans with the hashtag #TVsTopCouple. 

TV's Top Couple 2019: Sweet 16
1. Hope and Landon vs. Emily and Alison
27.9%
72.1%
2. David and Patrick vs. Alex and Jo
70.9%
29.1%
3. Oliver and Felicity vs. Aristoteles and Temo
23.9%
76.1%
4. Juliana and Valentina or Fallon and Liam?
81.7%
18.3%
5. Magnus and Alec vs. Penelope and Josie
51.7%
48.3%
6. Waverly and Nicole vs. Clary and Jace
79.3%
20.7%
7. Chloe and Lucifer vs. Ian and Mickey
37.1%
62.9%
8. Claire and Jamie vs. Meredith and DeLuca
69.1%
30.9%

This round will be open until Tuesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT. 

