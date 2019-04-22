Inside Adele's Fiercely Private but Epically Dramatic Relationship History

Everyone knows what lit the fire under Adele when she made her smash-hit 2011 album 21.

"This record is inspired by something that is really normal and everyone's been through it—just a rubbish relationship," the British singer said, smiling, her eyes aglow with happy tears, as she accept the Grammy for Album of the Year, one of six Grammys she won that night.

"And it's gone on to do things that I can't tell you how I feel about it. It's been the most life-changing year."

By then, future husband Simon Konecki was her date, and son Angelo was waiting for them back home, two great loves that tempered the ever-present heartbreak still to be found on 2015's 25, Adele's similarly adored and award-winning follow-up album.

But upon hearing the news last week that Adele and Konecki had split up after more than eight years together, fans couldn't help but shadily express—along with their words of support and encouragement—their hopes for some more truly stellar breakup music.