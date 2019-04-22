It Doesn't Get Much Better Than Sophie Turner Teasing Maisie Williams Over Her Big Game of Thrones Scene

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 22, 2019 12:00 PM

Miss the Sunday, April 21 episode of Game of Thrones because of Easter? Don't worry, because Sophie Turner is here with a brief—and hilarious—summation of what you missed in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Warning, spoilers ahead!

In a brief video on her Instagram, Turner, who is currently on vacation with fiancé Joe Jonas, succinctly says what happened with Maisie Williams' Arya Stark and Joe Dempsie's Gendry in the second episode of Game of Thrones' final season. Warning, the language is a little NSFW, and Turner completes her tea spilling with a sip of red wine. See the hilarious video below.

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

"In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop-hop-hopping into that p---y," she said. "And that's the tea."

Yep, Arya, who is 18 in the show, had sex for the first time. Williams, 22, said she thought she was being pranked by co-creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss when she first got to the scene.

""I was like, ‘Yo, good one.' And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven't done that this year.' Oh f--k!" Williams told EW.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Benioff said they decided to have Arya explore sex for the first time because the episode was all about these characters having their last night together. "And everyone, I think, would face the end in different ways," he said.

"Some characters want to make love for the first time because they've never done it before. There are other characters who are getting drunk and singing songs, and then there are characters who are just trying to find some human solace together, like Sansa and Theon. Everyone faces it in different ways, but they're all facing it. That's why this episode was so important to us because it's all these characters we've been following for so long and now they're all facing a common enemy," Benioff continued.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

