Hilarie Burton Shares Sweet Family Video for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Birthday

Grab your tissues, this video will bring tears to your eyes!

Hilarie Burton just shared the sweetest video for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 53rd birthday. While the One Tree Hill alum and kids Gus, 9, and George, 1, couldn't be with The Walking Dead star for his special day, they did take the time to send him an adorable video message.

"Hi! I know everybody else is celebrating Earth Day today, but to us, this is Jeffrey Dean Morgan day!" Hilarie says in the video as she sits with Gus and George. "So, dad we're not with you right now, which sucks! But we wanna wish you, like, the biggest happy birthday from all of us, but mostly from me because I love you the most."